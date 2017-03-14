Kylie Cosmetics Keeps Sending People Kylighters Filled With Absolutely Nothing

Getty Images

You might recall when, a few weeks ago, Kylie Jenner announced she was adding "Kylighter," an aptly titled highlighter, to her cosmetics range. But now some of the Kylighter's most eager customers are upset. In exchange for their $22 plus shipping and handling, they are receiving compacts filled with ABSOLUTELY NOTHING.

ZIP.

ZILCH.

NADA.

The company does seem to be responding to some customers.

This isn't the first time Kylie Cosmetics has been ravaged by scandal. Last summer, the brand received an "F" rating from the Better Business Bureau. And makeup artist Vlada Haggerty accused Kylie of blatantly ripping off her ideas as branding.

Sounds like Kylie could benefit from a little Kuality Kontrol.