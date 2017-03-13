Dave Franco And Alison Brie Quietly Got Married

Getty Images

Surprise — Dave Franco and Alison Brie are married!

Giphy

Reps for the actors confirmed the news to People on Monday (March 13), though no further details of their wedding have emerged. Were his Neighbors costars and her Bojack Horseman pals in attendance? Was her wedding band as glitzy as her rose gold engagement ring? Did his older bro James read an artsy original poem at the ceremony? Will we ever actually have these questions answered from such a famously low-key pair?

Franco, 31, and Brie, 34, announced their engagement in August 2015 after three years of dating. Franco said in January that they’ve “very lax” about wedding planning, and even hinted that they may elope... so all of this mystery should really come as no surprise.

In any case, congrats to the happy couple! And hey, Dave and Alison? If you ever feel like gracing us with a pic or two from your big day, we wouldn’t mind. Just sayin’.