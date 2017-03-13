Lea Michele’s ‘Anything’s Possible’ Is Her ‘Fight Song’

Getty Images

Earlier this month, Lea Michele returned with her first new song in three years: the soaring power ballad “Love is Alive.” Now, she’s unleashed the second taste of her upcoming sophomore album, and it finds the Glee alum preparing herself for battle.

“Anything’s Possible” is basically Michele’s version of Rachel Platten’s “Fight Song.” Which is to say, it’ll inspire the hell out of you and probably make its way onto a lot of gym playlists. It starts off slow, with a soft piano melody and sparse strings. But when the drums kick in on that anthemic chorus, it’s all sky-high vocals, uncaged optimism, and declarations of strength: “I push to the limits, I climb every wall/ I keep on believing anything’s possible.”

Michele told USA Today that “Anything’s Possible” has been her own “personal anthem” for the past couple years.

“This is a song about having faith through whatever life brings your way,” the singer and actress said. “To always believe that there is a light at the end of the tunnel and that anything is truly possible. It's about leaving the negativity and the past behind and moving forward with confidence and strength.”

Michele also announced on Monday that her sophomore album, Places, arrives April 28.