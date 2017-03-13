Noah Cyrus Sets The Record Straight On Miley And Liam Wedding Rumors

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images / Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Don't run out and buy Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth a wedding gift just yet, because little sis Noah is setting the record straight on those wedding rumors.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the Kids Choice Awards Saturday (March 11), the "Make Me (Cry)" singer clarified that Miley and Liam did not get hitched.

"She's not married," Noah said. "She was probably just having fun or something," Cyrus added, referencing the Instagram post from dad Billy Ray that initially sparked the rumors. Billy Ray Cyrus later followed up with another post advising fans not to "jump the gun," but Noah's comments couldn't be clearer. Womp Womp.