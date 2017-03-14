Disney Channel’s New Show Is Perfect For Fans Who Want Their Old Disney Back

Craig Sjodiin/Disney Channel

‘Andi Mack’ creator Terri Minsky explains why the show works for both the kids of today and the kids of Disney’s past

The "Old Disney" versus "New Disney" debate is a tale as old as time. With the exception of the highly nostalgic Girl Meets World, most millennials who grew up on Disney Channel have since abandoned the network. But Disney's newest series, Andi Mack, should most certainly not be cast aside by former fans — especially if they now have kids of their own.

Andi Mack comes from Lizzie McGuire creator Terri Minsky, who told MTV News that she "wrote the show specifically for today's kids, tweens, and their families." Minsky also emphasized the show's appeal for old Lizzie fans, some of whom are parents now. The show's classic, coming-of-age vibe will definitely inspire kids and parents to watch together.

The series officially premieres on April 7, but you can watch episodes now on Disney On Demand, the Disney Channel app, and the network's YouTube channel. Here are some reasons why we think you should start binging.