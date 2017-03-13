Jonathan Lipnicki Shares The Negative Aftermath Of Being A Child Actor

Columbia Pictures / Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Being a popular child actor seems like the dream of a lifetime, but sadly, it can often be difficult to "bounce back" in adulthood after finding success as a kid.

Even Jonathan Lipnicki — who starred in films like Stuart Little, The Little Vampire, Jerry Maguire, and Like Mike in the late '90s and early '00s — was not immune to the negative aftermath of being a child actor.

New Line Cinema

On Monday (March 13), Lipnicki shared a candid post on Instagram that highlighted some of his negative experiences in both middle and high school. Kids bullied Lipnicki and called him a "has-been." They treated him as if he had peaked at 12 years old, and that everything else in his life would just be a letdown.

Thankfully, this is far from the truth. As Lipnicki proudly admitted, "I have now made more movies as an adult than I did as a child!" He's clearly thriving in the acting world — Exhibit A being how many projects he's done that are currently in post-production — and doesn't show any signs of slowing down.

"It gives me anxiety being this open, but being bullied is a universal problem," he captioned. "I am not a victim, but rather empowered because I was able to turn to my art. I am grateful for the amazing life I have and I hope I can pass on that it DOES get better."