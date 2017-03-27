Supernatural’s Jared Padalecki Has A Little Girl To Wrap Around His Finger

D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra

There's a brand-new future Supernatural hunter in the world, thanks to Jared Padalecki and wife (and former SPN costar) Genevieve Cortese, who welcomed their third child on March 17. Genevieve announced the happy news on Monday (March 27) with a cute pic of mother and child. The Padaleckis' first girl is named Odette Elliott, and she is a total gem.

Supernatural costar Misha Collins tweeted out a congrats to the happy parents in true Misha fashion: "Welcome to Planet Earth, Odette! Let us know if there's anything we can do to make ur stay here more enjoyable!"

Padalecki first announced he was about to be a dad again in November 2016 on Live! With Kelly, much to the adoration of screaming fans everywhere. But he waited to reveal the sex until just before Odette's birth, sharing an über-cute pic of his two sons — Thomas and Shepard — with the caption, "Tom and Shep can't wait for 'Sissy' :)." R.I.P. me.

We're thrilled that the Supernatural crew has added another girl to the mix. Between Padalecki's brood, Jensen Ackle's kids, and Collins's kids, we're guessing the next generation will be just as skilled at "saving people, hunting things," as their rock star dads.