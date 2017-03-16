Introducing Rookie, A Podcast Hosted By Tavi Gevinson

Rookie is a magazine by and for teenagers and their cohorts of any age. I was 15 when I founded our site (rookiemag.com) in 2011, because I couldn't find a publication for young people that respected its readers' intelligence, honestly addressed what they were going through, and had actual teens writing for it. In the years since, millions of people continue to turn to Rookie for emotional guidance and artistic inspiration.

In addition to providing an outlet for teenagers, we've also published original content from and interviews with people like Hillary Clinton, Morrissey, Solange, Lorde, Laverne Cox, Zadie Smith, Roxane Gay, Gloria Steinem, Amandla Stenberg, Carly Rae Jepsen, Sia, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Thom Yorke, Alessia Cara, Tracee Ellis Ross, Miranda July, Barry Jenkins, Wendy Davis, and more. We love exploring ways to meet and interact with Rookies–we do tours, publish books, and more–and a podcast felt like our perfect next step.

In the Rookie Podcast, we'll interview people we admire: artists, writers, musicians, filmmakers, activists. We'll also spotlight the work of Rookie readers (now listeners!) and contributors. We'll discuss creativity, pop culture, feminism, activism, self-care, love, friendship, and more. Some of my favorite Rookie Podcast interviews thus far: Winona Ryder, Hilton Als, Annie Clark, and so many more to come. I hope you'll listen!

Listen to a preview below, and catch the first episode of Rookie on Tuesday, April 4. Subscribe on iTunes today.