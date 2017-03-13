Nicki Minaj’s Pink Latex Outfit Looks Very Familiar

She channels one of Kim K’s memorable looks

Over the weekend, Nicki Minaj posted a series of pics of herself wearing a stunning pink latex two-piece set to Instagram.

If you thought the outfit — which she also sported on a Paris stage with Drake — looked a little familiar, that's probably because you saw something similar on Kim Kardashian back in 2014.

It appears both ladies sourced their outfits from couture latex brand Atsuko Kudo, which was also behind Beyoncé's 2016 Met Gala dress and some of her iconic Formation tour looks. Oh yeah, and the other pink latex dress Kim Kardashian wore when she was pregnant, defying all maternity-style expectations.

In conclusion, the stars are wearing similar, very expensive, very shiny outfits and they all look very good doing it. Good night.