The Jersey Shore Gang Just Reunited For Sammi Sweetheart's Birthday Bash

Deena Cortese's Instagram

Nicole Polizzi, Jenni Farley, Sammi Giancola and Deena Cortese used to spend every Saturday together -- but life has changed quite a bit for the Jersey Shore gang since they stopped living under the same roof in 2012. But the roomies just reunited for a special occasion this weekend, and it certainly looked like a night out at Karma. Two words: Party's here!

"Happy birthday @sammisweetheart!!!!" Snooki & JWOWW star Jenni captioned the Instagram image above. No zebra/leopard at this 3-0 occasion!

Thankfully, the lovable roommates made sure to document the evening for all to see (kind of as if it were a mini episode, no?). For starters, Team Meatball took a moment to pose for a photo-op.

And there was some fistpumping grooving on the dance floor.

Best of all, Vinny Guadagnino was on hand for the festivities. And Vin -- of course we would never forget these fine folks...

Check out more images from Sammi's bash, below -- and catch episodes of Jersey Shore today (!) from 3-6pm only on MTV!