Demi Lovato’s New Haircut Was Immediately Ruined By Slime

She debuted a new lob haircut at The Kids’ Choice Awards

A celebrity lob epidemic is sweeping the nation. First it came for Kendall Jenner, then Lorde, and now ... Demi Lovato.

At Saturday's Kids' Choice Awards, the singer debuted a choppy lob haircut.

For anyone speculating that this wasn't a haircut, but merely a removal of previous extensions, Demi's hairdresser posted this pic of a big ol' pile of hair remnants to Instagram.

Although, the fruits of his labor didn't last very long. Demi's hairstyle was completely doused with slime by the end of the night.

But hey, what else would you expect? It is the Kids' Choice Awards, where no one is safe from the tyranny of slime.