Sophie Turner And Maisie Williams Have Booked Their Next Project — Together

Getty Images

Now that it's been confirmed that Game of Thrones only has 13 episodes left, the cast will have to start looking other gigs. For Stark sisters Sophie Turner (Sansa) and Maisie Williams (Arya), that shouldn't be too much of a challenge. After all, Turner has already starred in one X-Men film, and rumor has it her onscreen sister will be joining her in the X universe in Josh Boone's New Mutants movie. Lucky for us, we won't have to wait that long to see the superstar BFFs back together on our screens.

On Sunday (March 12), ahead of the Game of Thrones panel they hosted at SXSW, Turner and Williams announced that they're going to be filming an upcoming episode of Apple Music's Carpool Karaoke: The Series. The series, based off James Corden's popular Late Late Show segment, finds celebrities teaming up (like Shaquille O'Neal and John Cena) to drive around town while singing their hearts out and surprising fans along the way.

While it's perfectly likely that Mophie will sing along to the Game of Thrones theme — like they've done in the past — it's even more fun to guess which other songs the two will slay. Since Williams is a massive Sheerio (it's how the troubadour landed a small part on Season 7), expect to hear the dynamic duo jam out to at least one Ed Sheeran song. May we suggest "Galway Girl?"