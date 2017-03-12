Beyoncé Made A Dance Troupe's Day When She Surprised Them Backstage

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Performing is a thrill in and of itself — especially for a group as renowned and celebrated as the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater — but some dancers were totally bowled over when Beyoncé swung backstage to praise their talents after a show.

On March 11, Bey accompanied her mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, on an outing with a few girls and mentors from Tina's Angels, her mentorship program. Tina excitedly shared a few pics from the day of her and her daughter with the group, who clearly had a blast at the Alvin Ailey performance. Everyone is radiating sheer joy, but Beyoncé is basically glowing here.

The big shock, though, took place after curtain call, when Bey and Tina's Angels made their way backstage to congratulate the artists on a job well done.

One of the performers freaks out and hits the floor, which seems like a perfectly reasonable response when Queen Bey is all of a sudden gliding onto your stage in a swath of cream and pink and telling you how "incredible" you are.

Honestly, if Beyoncé thanks you profusely for your "beautiful talent," you can pretty much retire then and there.