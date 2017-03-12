'I Said Yes!!!': Colton Haynes Announces Engagement

Colton Haynes' Instagram

Feel free to let out a celebratory howl: Colton Haynes is engaged!

The Teen Wolf actor just announced that he and beau Jeff Leatham are getting married, with the man behind Jackson Whittemore happily sharing the lovebirds' news on Instagram.

"I SAID YES!!! @jeffleatham," Colton captioned the photograph above, which features the duo kissing post-proposal during a magical fireworks display in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Jeff shared the same photograph and added, "HE SAID YES!!!"

Colton and Jeff first revealed that they were a couple last month. At the time, the 28-year-old gushed, "It's not every day that someone comes into your life and makes you want to be a better man." And now, these two are one step closer to life as husband and husband!

And stay with MTV News as we approach the final season of Teen Wolf!