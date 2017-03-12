Warner Bros. Pictures

'Never let your guard down! You expect the battle to be fair!'

The New Wonder Woman Trailer Gives Us A Longer Look At Her Origin Story

Even the fiercest of evil-crushing Amazons gotta start somewhere, and the new Wonder Woman trailer makes a point to focus on the beginnings of Diana before she picked up her lasso and started hanging out with Batman and Superman.

At Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards on March 11, Gal Gadot — Wonder Woman herself — debuted the latest trailer for the forthcoming DC feature. While the first trailer for the action epic gave us a good handle on Diana's mission to stop a perilous war from destroying lives the world over, this preview focuses on how she became a super heroine in the first place and her Amazonian origins.

Here, we see just how intense Diana's training was in Themyscira — she was put through the combat paces ten times harder than her fellow warriors — before Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) takes her off to the dismal, grey streets of London, where danger awaits.

We're then given an eyeful of the images we've come to expect, with Diana putting her Lasso of Truth, sword, shield, and impervious bracelets to work as she bursts through walls and sets about saving humanity from some sullen-looking bad guys in uniform. (She's no match for revolving doors, though, as it takes her a sec to figure out how to walk through one with her shield and sword in tow. Totally relatable problem.)

Wonder Woman hits theaters on June 2.