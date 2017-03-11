Nicki Minaj Isn't Slowing Down With The Surprise Releases

Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj has been delivering searing dis tracks and putting out huge collaborations at a breakneck pace lately, and it appears that she has absolutely no intention of stopping on that front.

After flipping to the next chapter in the Minaj vs. Remy Ma saga and throwing another verbal punch with "No Frauds," the rapper hinted that she has more to share — and that the drop of new material is imminent.

Just this week, Minaj put out "No Frauds," which features Drake and Lil Wayne, "Changed It," which also features bars from Weezy, and "Regret In Your Tears," her first song to address her breakup with Meek Mill.

Before that came collabs with Gucci Mane ("Make Love," the song that poured gasoline on the Nicki/Remy fire), "Bom Bidi Bom," her Fifty Shades Darker duet with Nick Jonas, and Jason Derulo ("Swalla," which also features Ty Dolla $ign). In short: Minaj has kept real, real busy in 2017, and her work shows for it.

Whether it's a video, a track, or a whole damn album, it's anyone's guess, but hopefully Minaj's tease will manifest into something new before the weekend's up.