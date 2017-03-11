Nina Dobrev Shares Bittersweet Behind-The-Scenes Photos From The Vampire Diaries

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Now that The Vampire Diaries has breathed its last breath (or didn't, seeing as, well, vampires), its stars are looking back on their fondest memories on set — and they want to share them with their dedicated fans who are just as emotional about the series coming to an end as they are.

Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley each turned their Instagram accounts into Memory Lane detours for a bit in honor of the series finale on March 10. Wesley posted throwback pics of him with Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder, but Dobrev pulled out all the stops and posted full galleries to her Insta of her favorite cast and crew snapshots.

Somerhalder and Wesley got their own post, complete with shoutouts to her "undead brothers" and the good times they've shared (with an allusion to some epic partying, too). She then heaped praise on the crew that made The Vampire Diaries happen, and stressed how they may as well be as blood-related as the show's plot lines.

"I grew up on this show that we joked was 'Twilight for TV," she wrote. "You are and will forever be my family."

Cue lots and lots and lots of tears. RIP, TVD.