Pregnant Ciara Is ‘Doing Well’ After A Scary Car Accident

Getty Images

Ciara is on the mend after being involved in a car accident in Los Angeles today (March 10).

The 31-year-old singer, who is pregnant with her second child, was hit on the front passenger side of her white Mercedes SUV as she made a left turn, reports TMZ. Ciara was reportedly seen “clutching her chest and shoulder” but was able to walk around and use her phone. The fire department and police responded to the scene of the crash.

The mother-to-be’s rep told E! News, “Ciara and the baby are doing well. The driver was illegally in the bus lane and hit the right side of her car.”

Ciara’s husband, Russell Wilson, also tweeted an encouraging update, telling fans that his wife and their baby are “feeling great.”