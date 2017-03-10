Nicki Minaj Loves This Vid Of Selena Gomez Rapping ‘No Frauds’

Getty Images

Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma have drawn their battle lines, and it’s time to choose a side. Selena Gomez, for one, has already declared her allegiance, and it should come as no surprise to anyone who’s followed her well-documented history of car-ride rap-a-longs.

Selena went full #TeamNicki today by sharing a video of her jamming to “No Frauds,” one of three new tracks the rapper dropped today.

“No Frauds” is a clear, menacing response to Remy’s “ShETHER” that enlists Lil Wayne and Drake as backup. “I don’t need no frauds / I don’t need no drama when you call / I don’t need no lies,” Sel raps to the camera, giving off plenty of ’tude in her dark shades and newly dyed hair.

The self-dubbed Queen of Rap herself even saw Sel’s vid and responded with a few select emojis, including a kissy face and praise hands. She clearly approves.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Selena’s proved herself a certified Barb — let’s all revisit this “Super Bass” gem, shall we?