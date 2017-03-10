Getty Images

Let Rick Ross’s New Song Remind You He’s Not To Be Messed With

Ahead of dropping his ninth solo studio album, Rather You Than Me, Rick Ross has shared another, bustling taste of what’s to come.

On “Trap Trap Trap,” the Miami rapper sends out warning shots to anyone thinking about testing him. “I'm the wrong one to rob / In the jungle I'm Nas / In the label I'm Russ / In the trap I'm Rick Ross,” he spits over a bouncy trap beat. Young Thug rolls through a little later to brag about being “richer than Tom Cruise,” and Rozay’s fellow Maybach artist Wale finishes things off with a spirited verse of his own.

Thugger and Wale are two of many guests featured on Rather You Than Me. Future, Nas, Chris Rock, Gucci Mane, Meek Mill, Ty Dolla $ign, and Young Jeezy are also slated to appear on the album, which arrives March 17.

Oh, and if you’re curious about the project’s cover art, search no more — in a random but genius move, Ross got none other than Martha Stewart to unveil the artwork.