Lo Bosworth Reveals Struggle With Anxiety And Depression

Lo Bosworth's Instagram

Honesty was always Lo Bosworth's policy when she was an invaluable part of Laguna Beach and The Hills. And now, the 30-year-old is getting candid about her recent health struggles.

"For the past 16 months, I have not been feeling right in the brain, in my body, just kind of ill all of the time," the MTV fan favorite reveals in the YouTube video above, while disclosing on her website that she suffered from "crippling anxiety and depression."

From there, the Lo Down founder elaborates in the clip that she visited a bunch of doctors to try to get some much-needed answers. And after a series of blood tests, her doctor told her she had "severe deficiencies of Vitamin B12 and Vitamin D."

"Those vitamins affect mood and anxiety and depression," the professional chef states, while other symptoms include random dizziness and forgetfulness. "I'm a bit of a hypochondriac, but to finally get something back that showed very clearly that something was absolutely wrong inside of me was shocking."

Lo's goal with this recorded PSA: "If you're feeling off and you can't figure out what it is, and you seem to be getting worse and worse no matter what you take and what you do, definitely have a full blood screening done," she says.

Now, the 30-year-old is on a strict vitamin plan, and she will need to follow it for the rest of her life. The plan is definitely working, and she's feeling "much better now."

To learn more about Lo's "life as a brand-new human being," read this article -- and be sure to share your support for her in the comments.