8 Celeb BFFs Who Live For Trolling And Roasting Each Other
Get you a friend who can do both
At some point, we've all grabbed a bowl of popcorn and watched a real celeb feud go down in front of us live (well, on the internet). But sometimes it's nice to see celeb besties just playfully poking fun at each other instead. The stars below are embroiled in ongoing "battles," and whether it's on social media or IRL, we'll watch these fake fights any day of the week. Bring your aloe vera — you're gonna get burned. (Sorry.)
Dylan and Cole SprouseKevin Winter/Getty Images
The Suite Life stars are Twitter pros. Whether it’s poking fun at their Disney Channel alter egos or using Google searches of "weird sprouse" and "cool sprouse" to create insults, the brothers are always keeping each other on their toes.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Remember that moment in Deadpool when Reynolds put on a Jackman paper mask? The Aussie got his BFF back when he spoke through a cardboard cutout of Reynolds’s face while honoring his Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Never change, guys.
Andrew Goodman/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night
Between the Arthur meme jokes and telling Legend he's actually not legendary at singing the national anthem, Teigen is winning the husband-and-wife roasting game on Twitter.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
These two guys have the feud heard 'round the world. The funny moments at this year's Emmys and Oscars were just the tip of the iceberg; the two have been roasting and messing with each other essentially nonstop for the past 14 years.
VCG/VCG via Getty Images
During the press tour for Passengers, the hilarious duo couldn't resist toying with each other. First, Pratt shared several selfies that conveniently cut Lawrence out of the frame. Then J-Law got her revenge on national television when she spray-painted alllllll over his face.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for DCP
Yes, Pratt is on this list twice because he's that much of a (playful) troll. After he posted a behind-the-scenes pic from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and called director Gunn a "radio contest winner" who was just happy to be on a real-live film set, Gunn got his star back by outing him as a die-hard Matchbox Twenty fan. Um, burn?
Josh Peck and John StamosMaarten de Boer/Getty Images
The Drake & Josh actor's priceless relationship with Stamos, his former Grandfathered costar, is well- documented. One of the best burns came after Peck posted a pic of himself holding a bunny and saying, "I hate not being the cutest thing in this photo" — to which Stamos commented, "You're not even second." And that's only the beginning.
David M. Benett/Getty Images for The Box Soho
Holland and his BFF Osterfield — who was also Holland's assistant for Spider-Man: Homecoming — are known for constantly joshing each other on social media. Whether Osterfield is calling Holland out for reposting every single thing on IG or Holland is exposing his buddy for copying his pics, these besties never disappoint.