Teen Adele And Her Conga Line Just Won #TBT

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images + Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

If only every #tbt post involved a teenaged Adele playing goofy party games at a major music festival.

Kelly Osbourne is the subject of serious throwback envy today, as she shared a snapshot from 2007 that features her, the singer, and a bunch of attendees of BBC Radio 1's Big Day Out in the middle of a milieu.

They were putting together a conga line, apparently, because ADELE KNOWS HOW TO PARTY.

There's no flawless eyeliner or tearful, heartbroken pleas at the mic to be had, but make no mistake: That's a baby-faced Adele and a raven-haired Osbourne back before their famous faces were so familiar to us.

Also: Can someone book Adele for Glastonbury or something so that she can make everyone conga their faces off to "Send My Love To Your New Lover"? Because if they could, that'd be all kinds of perfect.