Dylan Sprouse Burned Cole Harder Than His Suite Life Honey Mist Auburn Joke

Disney

If Dylan and Cole Sprouse ever left the internet, the world would be a much sadder place. The brothers and Suite Life of Zack and Cody stars continuously use Twitter to troll each other, much to the amusement of their fans.

The latest burn between the bros came from Dylan, after Cole tried to troll his brother to disastrous results. On Thursday (March 9), Cole tweeted at Dylan, "Were you Zack or Cody?" Troll-y enough, since some fans still can't remember who played which twin. Of course, it could also be a reference to the episode when the boys had an identity crisis, as pointed out by one fan.

Either way, Dylan swooped in with one helluva roast. Cue that "ohhh" GIF.

Dylan already burned Cole on Tuesday (March 7) when he posted YouTuber Zach Ace's hilarious video. "Finally getting the respect I deserve," Dylan tweeted, sharing the vid's link. Ever wondered what it'd look like if The Suite Life of Zack and Cody ditched Cody? Well, now you know.