Alert: Cole Sprouse Just Had His First Shirtless Scene On The CW

Getty Images

Filming a shirtless scene is a right of passage for every young actor on The CW — or, you know, every thirtysomething painfully passing as an undead teen. So far, Riverdale seems keen on exploiting Archie Andrews's (KJ Apa) beautiful, chiseled abs in every episode (and I am not complaining), but in the most recent, it was Cole Sprouse's turn to strip down to nothing but a towel.

In the episode, titled "In a Lonely Place," Archie catches Riverdale's very own Holden Caulfield in the boys' locker room, post-shower and sans cap, in the wee hours of the morning. (Honestly, Jughead might as well be naked without his hat.) He's been living at Riverdale High in a cupboard under the stairs. Yes, I know we're supposed to feel terrible for poor Jughead — and I do — but that doesn't mean I can't also appreciate some shirtless Jughead action for once. It's only fair.

The CW

OK. So it's not the thirstiest shirtless scene I've ever seen on The CW. (Nips or it doesn't count!) But it's still a monumental moment in any CW star's career. Right, Juggie?

The CW

Now that Riverdale's been renewed for a second season, the chances for more shirtless Jughead Jones have increased exponentially.