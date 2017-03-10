Nick Carter Casually Kissed An NSYNC Member On The Lips

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Backstreet's back — alright!! — and Joey Fatone of NSYNC is HERE FOR IT. He recently attended the Backstreet Boys' "Larger Than Life" residency show in Las Vegas, where he was literally carried onto the stage for a surprise serenade. Nick, Kevin, Brian, Howie, and AJ surrounded Fatone, singing "Shape Of My Heart." Be still my 9-year-old heart.

Presumably to return the favor, Fatone grabbed Nick Carter's face and planted a big kiss on him. Then to top everything off, each BSB member handed him a single red rose, as if this were some boy band version of The Bachelor.

Watch it all go down in a video, posted Thursday (March 9), below.

Backstreet may have accidentally given NSYNC their first big hit, but clearly there are no lingering hard feelings.