See Drake Crash The Weeknd’s Concert In London

Getty Images

Drake's currently trekking across Europe on his Boy Meets World tour, but he generously took some time out of his busy schedule last night (March 8) to pop in at The Weeknd’s show in London.

Drizzy joined his fellow Toronto native onstage at the O2 Arena, where he had nothing but praise. Recalling the first time he heard Abel’s music, Drake said, “He played me ‘What You Need.’ After that, we met up at the studio and I heard House of Balloons, which is in my top five albums of all time. ... Since then, my brother has gone on to become the biggest.”

Putting The Weeknd’s 2011 debut tape in his top five is super complimentary, but also kind of surprising, no? Really makes you wonder what the other four records on Drizzy’s list are.

Anyway, after singing The Weeknd’s praises, Drake ran through a string of his own hits, including “Energy,” “Jumpman,” and “Fake Love.” The Weeknd later paid his respects back to Drake, calling him “the real 6 God Drizzy Drake, the biggest artist in the world!”

Good to see there’s nothing but love between these two.