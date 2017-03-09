The Rock Manhandles A Goddamn Torpedo In New Fate Of The Furious Trailer

Universal Pictures

After watching vehicles parachute out of planes and jump through not one but two skyscrapers, you may be wondering how The Fate of the Furious — the eighth installment of the Fast and Furious saga — can possibly top those crazy-ass stunts in Furious 7. While the first trailer for Fate hit the gas on familia drama with Dominic Toretto's betrayal, it was a little light on the gravity-defying stunts we've come to expect from the franchise. (Remember when Dom jumped out of his car and saved Letty in mid-air on that bridge?!)

As it turns out, the genius editors were just waiting for trailer number two to show off the good stuff — LIKE DWAYNE "THE ROCK" JOHNSON GRABBING A SUBMARINE TORPEDO WITH HIS BARE HANDS AND CHANGING ITS DIRECTORY TO BLOW UP A CAR. Holy shit.

There's also a scene in which hundreds of cars rain out of a New York City parking garage. Oh, oh! And the film also brings our worst nightmare to life when Charlize Theron's wily cyber criminal Cipher takes control of every single car on the road. That sounds less than pleasant. Hobbs, Letty, and the rest of Dom's loyal familia are in for quite the chase, aren't they?

The Fate of the Furious hits theaters April 14.