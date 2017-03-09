Meet Anne Hathaway’s Son, The Future King Of Genovia

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway welcomed her first child with husband Adam Shulman last March, but finally shared a snapshot of her little one on Instagram today (March 9). After taking a hiatus from social media, the Ocean's 8 actress returned with the very first public pic of Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman.

Though we don't get to see the sure-to-be cutie's face, we do get to see just how big he's gotten over the past year. "JRS watching Mommy give her speech at the UN yesterday," Hathaway captioned. Jonathan is totally mesmerized by his mother on the computer — just wait until he's old enough to watch her movies!

While the fate of The Princess Diaries 3 is still up in the air, should the film ever happen, here's hoping baby Jonathan makes a cameo. He is the rightful heir to the Genovian throne, after all.