Hip-Hop Greats Pay Tribute To Biggie On The 20th Anniversary Of His Death

Getty Images

Today (March 9) marks the 20th anniversary of The Notorious B.I.G.’s death, and the occasion rightfully isn’t going unnoticed by his friends, peers, and fans.

Diddy, who was Biggie’s right-hand man during his all-too-brief career, launched a social media campaign in which he invited fans to rap their favorite Biggie verses and share them with the hashtag #WeMissYouBIG. He says he plans to edit the submissions into “something special” that honors “the greatest rapper” ever.

Sean Combs also posted a one-minute video on Twitter, in which he says, “This year is more of a sobering year. For us, we lived 20 years of our lives without somebody that has been a big part of our lives, that has basically been responsible for the legend of our careers. He’s fed a lot of families, made a lot of people dance, made a lot of people feel good. On this day we’re gonna reflect for him. This wound ain’t healed yet.”

Diddy wasn’t the only one to honor the late Brooklyn MC, who died in a drive-by shooting in 1997 at the age of 24. The late legend also received tributes from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Missy Elliott, LL Cool J, Usher, R. Kelly, and Biggie's widow, Faith Evans. See their heartfelt posts below.