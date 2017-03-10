'Let The Games Begin': Here's Your First Look At Are You The One: Second Chances

What happens when you put 20 Are You the One? alums (specifically, 10 perfect matches) in a house together and give them a second chance at finding love -- and taking home money? Hold onto your hats because we're about to see...

In the first look at Are You the One: Second Chances, we learn if these aforementioned fan-favorite perfect matches are still, well, perfect. While Season 4 vet Mikala declares she loves her beau Cameron, their fellow Season 4 castie Francesca doesn't share the same sentiment for her scientifically compatible man Gio.

"My partner is a f**king psychopath," she declares in the video above. This is going to be goooooooooood.

But there's more: "Puppet master" Devin thinks he and his lady Rashida are going to "win a bunch of cash," while Hayden isn't feeling too good about his PM Carolina (specifically, he "can't stand her"). And of course, tears (awww Tori and Shanley).

Watch the entire teaser, then share your thoughts on these foine folks in the comments. And do not miss Are You the One: Second Chances premiering on Wednesday, March 22 at 9/8c!