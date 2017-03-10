Kurt Woerpel/MTV

As Women's History Month continues, we need to make sure we are supporting the struggles of all women — especially trans women and women of color. So, this week, we're highlighting events primarily centered on doing just that.

All Month Long:

Everywhere : Remember that #BlackTransLivesMatter.

This notion should not be a radical one, but for some, apparently it still is. Most of the trans people murdered in any given year are black women. Black trans people are among the most likely to experience violence, abuse, and homelessness. Both their survival and our unequivocal affirmation of their lives are revolutionary acts, and we can push back against the devaluation of trans people's humanity by responding to threats made against their lives and health with unapologetic love.

You can find opportunities to demonstrate solidarity through groups like the Black Trans Women's Lives Matter Facebook page, which regularly shares news and events supporting trans people of color across the country. Participate in campaigns like the National Day of Action for Trans Women of Color, which is featured below in this week's Social Justice Forecast. Last but not least, show some love and see how others are rising up by joining the hashtag #BlackTransLivesMatter on social media.

This Week:

Folks are rallying for trans women of color all over the country — there's a town hall in Chillicothe, Ohio, for discussing threats to LGBTQ rights under President Trump; an interfaith social-justice and peace conference in Reston, Virginia; and we're looking ahead to a conference for queer college students in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Wednesday, March 15

Everywhere : Stand for black trans women and femmes during the National Day of Action for Trans Women of Color.

GetEQUAL, a national queer POC-led organization for LGBTQ equality, has put out a call for everyone to organize with and for trans women of color. This day of action is in response to a hostile presidential administration, the recent murders of black trans women, and the exclusion of black trans women and femmes from much of the discourse on women's rights. A full list of events will be made available before Wednesday. Sign up here to get updates about actions in your area or add your organization's endorsement to the campaign. And if you want to organize an event in your community, GetEQUAL's digital toolbox has resources to help you get started.

Saturday, March 18

Chillicothe, Ohio : Discuss grassroots organizing at the LGBTQ Rights Under Trump Town Hall.

3–5 p.m.

Northside Library, Meeting Room 2

550 Buckeye St.

Chillicothe, OH 45601

Ross County Indivisible Resistance has assembled a panel of local LGBTQ activists to talk about defending the rights of queer people during the Trump administration. Panelists will engage the audience in a discussion about how to address elected officials at all levels and other ways to support the LGBTQ community during this presidency. The event is free and open to the public.

Reston, Virginia : Attend the Social Justice and Peace Conference.

12:30–6 p.m.

United Christian Parish — Reston

11508 North Shore Dr.

Reston, VA 20190

A coalition of faith-based organizations have put together this day-long conference in an effort to build understanding between people of faith and other communities. The workshops will cover how people from different religious backgrounds can support immigrants, trans people, environmental justice, and more. Though many of the workshops are rooted in certain faith traditions, anyone is welcome to attend and participate. Registration is free and open to the public.

Looking Ahead:

Saturday, March 25

Baton Rouge, Louisiana : Register for the 2017 Louisiana Queer Conference.

9 a.m.–6 p.m.

Business Education Complex

Nicholson Drive Ext.

Baton Rouge, LA 70803

Louisiana State University's Office of Multicultural Affairs is hosting a collegiate conference for LGBTQ students. This is an opportunity for queer, college-age people to build networks of support. This year's keynote speaker is Michael Sam, the first openly gay player to be drafted in the NFL. In addition to workshops on youth leadership and LGBTQ issues on college campuses, there will be opportunities for attendees to socialize and learn about LGBTQ groups at schools across the state. Registration is free but required.

We must remember that people often live at complex intersections of oppression. When we take action against oppressive systems, we have to be sure we include everyone. Whether that means bringing out the sun or calling down a storm, we need you!