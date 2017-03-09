How Do Migos Feel About Their Success? “#1-ish”

MTV

How does it feel to have a No. 1 album, a No. 1 song, and sold-out shows around the world? If you're Atlanta rap trio Migos, the answer is pretty amazing — or, as Offset puts it, "I feel number-one-ish!"

The name of their new album, CULTURE, is meant to impress. "We want you to pay attention," Quavo says. "Like, yeah, we said it. We is it. This is what we are. Listen to it.”

These days, almost everyone's onboard Team Migos. At a recent Los Angeles performance, they were joined by Chance the Rapper, Lil Yachty, 2 Chainz, YG, and Ty Dolla $ign to perform their smash single "Bad and Boujee."

Watch MTV News' mini-documentary below, and read our cover story on Migos's miraculous year.