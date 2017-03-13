The girl with sticky fingers says she's only sticking up for herself

Stranded With a Million Dollars Sneak Peek: You Won't Believe What Makani Steals This Time

Oops, she did it again.

In a brand-new sneak peek of tomorrow's Stranded With A Million Dollars, Makani resorts to thievery once more in order to even the score amongst Figi's newest residents. And while she took a pot full of food from Alonzo, Eilish, Alex and Gina previously, she goes for something bigger this time: the tent that the foursome had claimed as their own.

"It's time for me to stick up for myself and make a really bold move," Makani (aka the woman with the biggest set of balls in the jungle) says as she calmly takes the tent and begins setting it up.

Meanwhile, the other campers aren't happy -- but when Alonzo and Alex confront their new nemesis, Makani doesn't back down and, in fact, lays down the law.

"Since you guys didn't agree to switch [and share the tent] every other day, we're going to switch every other location," she says. "That's what we're going to do."

Fact: Cody's gonna love this one.

So how do Alonzo and Alex react? And what else does Makani say? (Hint: She gets even more bad-ass). Watch the clip to find out, and to see the tent wars unfold, catch Stranded tomorrow at 10/9c.