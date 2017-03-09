Liam Payne's Latest Tattoo Honors His Humble Beginnings

Dave Benett/Trekstock/Getty

Liam Payne's ink collection keeps growing. His latest addition, revealed Thursday (March 9), throws it back to when it all started: 1993, his birth year. In case he's ever filling out a form at the DMV and forgets his age, he can just check the back of his left arm and do some quick mental math.

Like many of his previous bandmates, the former One Directioner slowly built up his arm sleeve tattoo by tattoo. The big question is, what will he get inked next? Dates are clearly meaningful to him, so maybe a tat of his future child's birthday will do. Or maybe he'll follow Zayn's footsteps and shout out his girlfriend, Cheryl. (But hopefully he won't have to cover it up later as Zayn did.)

Whatever he chooses, this is a solid reminder of Liam's "History." Celebrities love honoring their birth years — just ask Taylor Swift.