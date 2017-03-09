Betty And Veronica Are Sneaking Around In Riverdale Comic Exclusive First Look

The CW

Archie Comics released a Riverdale one-shot earlier this month that clued us in on what really went down during those fateful summer months before the CW drama's first episode. Now showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (who also happens to be the chief creative officer at Archie Comics) and the rest of the writers room are continuing Archie Andrew's angsty teen adventures with an ongoing comic series that takes place within the world of The CW's Riverdale.

Think of them as stories the writers wanted to tell on the series but couldn't — so now you get to read them in comics form.

Art by Alitha Martinez

MTV News has an exclusive first look at some of the artwork from the first issue of the upcoming Riverdale comic series from the show's writers and Archie Comics artist Joe Eisma. The new ongoing series launches next month on April 5 with Riverdale #1. The 32-page book is split into two stories — one about Archie, titled "Bloodsport," and the other about wonder-duo Betty and Veronica, titled "Bring It On."

Here's an exclusive look at "Bloodsport," which appears to find our dear Archiekins participating in a school prank along with members of the Riverdale High football team. Knowing Archie, he probably regrets it.

Archie Comics / Art by Joe Eisma

Archie Comics / Art by Joe Eisma

And in "Bring It On," our favorite duo sneak into the high school after dark — but for what? Whatever it is, it clearly has something to do with the captain of the River Vixens, Cheryl Blossom.

Archie Comics / Art by Joe Eisma

Archie Comics / Art by Joe Eisma

Set in the universe of the television series, the Riverdale comics will offer the same kind of subversive take on Archie, Betty, Veronica, Josie and the Pussycats, and their friends as the show, exploring the darkness bubbling beneath the town's wholesome facade. Riverdale #1 also features five variant covers from artists Elliott Fernandez, Francesco Francavilla, Peter Krause, and more. Take a look at the those awesome covers below, and see if you can spot Jughead's beloved Hot Dog.

Art by Ron Salas

Art by Djibril Morissette-Phan

Art by Peter Krause

Art by Francesco Francavilla

Art by Elliott Fernandez

Riverdale #1 hits shelves April 5.