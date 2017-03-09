Kylie Jenner’s Snaps Of Kim Kardashian Contouring Her Face Will Haunt You

Getty Images

In case you missed it, yesterday Kylie Jenner debuted a series of short horror films on her Snapchat. OK, maybe I'm just being dramatic, but look at this warped footage of her sister Kim Kardashian getting her faced contoured, and you'll understand.

Kylie even broke out the beard filter.

Absolutely stunning.

If you ask me, this is a power move by Kylie within the sisters' long-standing power struggle. She is probably seeking revenge for that time Kim stole a bunch of lip kits and gave them away to fans for free. Or, you know, maybe it's just a bit of sisterly fun! I don't know. Don't ask me ... I am merely the woman paid to write about Kylie Jenner's Snapchat content.