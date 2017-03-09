Disney/Marvel Studios

Thor Cut His Hair In Ragnarok And Fans Cannot Deal

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has ditched his golden, flowing Asgardian locks for a more practical look in Thor: Ragnarok — or maybe he just got a breakup haircut — and the internet cannot deal. (To be clear, if this is a breakup haircut and we don't get a scene in which a determined albeit heartbroken Thor grabs a pair of shears, looks in the bathroom mirror, and chops off his hair, then what are we even doing here, folks?)

Entertainment Weekly has released the first photos from Taika Waititi's Thor: The Dark World follow-up, and aside from all of the colorful makeup and fierce photos of Cate Blanchett as Hela, goddess of death, we also get our first real look at the Avenger's new 'do. In Ragnarok, Thor is forced to compete as a gladiator on the colorful planet of Sakaar (hence the haircut), a move that finds him face to face with his fellow Avenger Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), a.k.a. The Hulk, sans his beloved Mjölnir.

Marvel Studios via EW

But I digress. Thor got a haircut. I repeat: THOR GOT A HAIRCUT. So does the hair maketh the man — or do the muscles? Fans are seriously conflicted.