Thor Cut His Hair In Ragnarok And Fans Cannot Deal
Short hair, don’t care
Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has ditched his golden, flowing Asgardian locks for a more practical look in Thor: Ragnarok — or maybe he just got a breakup haircut — and the internet cannot deal. (To be clear, if this is a breakup haircut and we don't get a scene in which a determined albeit heartbroken Thor grabs a pair of shears, looks in the bathroom mirror, and chops off his hair, then what are we even doing here, folks?)
Entertainment Weekly has released the first photos from Taika Waititi's Thor: The Dark World follow-up, and aside from all of the colorful makeup and fierce photos of Cate Blanchett as Hela, goddess of death, we also get our first real look at the Avenger's new 'do. In Ragnarok, Thor is forced to compete as a gladiator on the colorful planet of Sakaar (hence the haircut), a move that finds him face to face with his fellow Avenger Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), a.k.a. The Hulk, sans his beloved Mjölnir.
But I digress. Thor got a haircut. I repeat: THOR GOT A HAIRCUT. So does the hair maketh the man — or do the muscles? Fans are seriously conflicted.
For starters, Thor's short hair is not canon
It's making some fans uncomfortable
Seriously distraught!
They are not OK
It was just so unexpected
R.I.P. memes
Marvel, WYD?
It's the end of an era
It's like we don't even know him anymore
Then again, Thor's new look is kinda hot
He looks like a gladiator! Russell Crowe who?
Then again, maybe Thor isn't the one we should be focusing on here
Because Cate Blanchett is here to straight-up murder us with this LOOK
So what are the odds production dyed Hemsworth's Thor wig black and gave it to Blanchett?