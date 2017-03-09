First Game Of Thrones Season 7 Poster Is Seriously Underwhelming But Also Kinda Lit

HBO

Winter is here, and so is the first official poster for Game of Thrones Season 7. (Although some of those fan-made ones were very convincing!)

OK. So there isn't much going on in this key art, but it does deliver the song of ice and fire that the show's source material has been promising for decades. After all, this is the season where they finally converge, in which Daenerys and her dragons are going to rain fire on Westeros — and, you know, hopefully meet up with Jon Snow, King in the North, along the way. There's a rather important ice zombie horde to take care of, and the Mother of Dragons might be the key to defeating the Night King.

HBO released the poster ahead of the show's SXSW panel, featuring showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss and super best friends Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner. The panel will most likely shed some insight into the show's final two seasons and maybe even that long-rumored prequel series Benioff and Weiss want nothing to do with.

We still don't have a premiere date for Season 7, but seeing as production is still underway in Europe, expect the new season to hit HBO sometime this summer.