American Horror Story’s Lily Rabe Shares First Pic Of New Daughter

FX

The next generation of American Horror Story stars has grown by one. Lily Rabe, who's been on the show from the beginning, sneakily shared on Wednesday (March 8) that she'd had her baby via a heartwarming mother-and-child pic on Instagram. Though we don't know the name of her little one, we do know she's our future.

"Happy International Women's Day. Today. Tomorrow. Every day. Girls are magic. ❤✨❤✨," Rabe captioned, also adding several appropriate hashtags: #internationalwomensday #weshouldallbefeminists #thefutureisFEMALE.

Back in December 2016, MTV News reported that Rabe was expecting her first child with longtime boyfriend Hamish Linklater. Rabe kept her pregnancy quiet, but she did post two baby bump pics on Instagram: one of her standing in front of the White House late last year and one at the Women's March two months ago.

Congrats to the happy parents!