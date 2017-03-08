Getty Images

Charli XCX is keeping her Angels happy with even more exciting news. A day after announcing her new mixtape, Number 1 Angel, and premiering three of its songs, the pop star has unveiled the full tracklist.

The 10-track tape, which drops this Friday (March 10), features collaborations with Uffie and Abra, in addition to Starrah, RAYE, MØ, and CupcakKe (who appeared on the songs she played yesterday on BBC Radio 1). Surprisingly, neither her 2016 single with Lil Yachty, "After the Afterparty," nor her electro-pop jam "Bounce," which she debuted last month on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, appear on the new project.

But no matter — if "Dreamer," "3AM (Pull Up)," and "Lipgloss" are any indication, the other seven songs will be just as unabashedly wild and kooky. Besides, Charli revealed on BBC that her third studio album will arrive later this year, so there's plenty for fans to be psyched for.

Below, see the full Number 1 Angel tracklist, as well as four of Charli's slated April tour dates.

Tracklist:

1. "Dreamer" feat. Starrah and RAYE

2. "3AM (Pull Up)" feat. MØ

3. "Blame It on U"

4. "Roll with Me"

5. "Emotional"

6. "ILY2"

7. "White Roses"

8. "Babygirl" feat. Uffie

9. "Drugs" feat. Abra

10. "Lipgloss" feat. CupcakKe

Tour dates:

April 2 – San Francisco, CA @ Rikshaw

April 12 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

April 20 – London, U.K. @ Jazz Café (Annie Mac Presents)

April 22 – Paris, FR @ Les Étoiles