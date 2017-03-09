'Ridin' Stridin' Strollin': Maci Bookout's Kids Are On The Move

Maci Bookout's Instagram

Maci Bookout's three kiddos may not be the same age, but that doesn't mean they don't all enjoy their wheels.

The Teen Mom OG cast member, who will be featured on the upcoming season of the series beginning on April 17, shared a rare photograph of her munchkins Bentley, Jayde and Maverick relishing some time outside.

"ridin' stridin' strollin' #bennybaby #missjaydecarter #mrmaverick," Maci -- who just returned from a Puerto Rico vacation with MTV cohorts Amber Portwood and Catelynn Lowell -- captioned the image above. The snapshot features Bentley and Jayde on their bikes and Maverick in his stroller. What a precious trio -- ready for an adventure!

Be sure to stay with MTV News as we approach the brand-new season of Teen Mom OG, featuring Maci, hubby Taylor and the three musketeers featured above!