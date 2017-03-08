Gigi Hadid’s Intimate iPhone Pics of Zayn Are Now In A Versace Ad

Getty Images

If you’ve ever craved an intimate peek into Gigi Hadid and Zayn’s coupledom, then Versus Versace’s new campaign is for you.

The aggressively photogenic pair were tapped by Versus for its Spring/Summer 2017 collection. So far, so standard. Instead of mugging for the camera, though, Gigi took her talents behind the lens to photograph her beau alongside model Adwoa Aboah.

For the resulting shoot — which took place at L.A.’s iconic Chateau Marmont — Gigi used only an iPhone and a digital camera, giving the pics a voyeuristic feel. In them, Z smolders in an assortment of denim and leather from the brand’s current collection, while Aboah stuns as the most glam third wheel ever.

Zayn said in a statement, "It was sick to work with Versus. Donatella [Versace] is a G. It was extra special that Gigi shot the campaign. Looking forward to following up with my Versus collection that drops in June."

Check out some of the steamiest pics above.