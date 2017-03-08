Kristen Stewart Buzzed Off Her Hair, Continues To Stare Into Your Soul

Mike Pont/WireImage

Sometimes, a headline exclaims that so-and-so chopped off all their hair — omg!!! — and it ends up being an exaggeration. This is not one of those times.

On Tuesday (March 7), Twilight alum Kristen Stewart showed up at the Los Angeles premiere for her new film Personal Shopper with a hairstyle that's maybe a centimeter or two longer than the unfortunate buzz cut your crush got in third grade. (You stopped crushing on him after that.) Stewart can pull it off much better than him, fortunately.

The new 'do is reportedly for her starring role in the upcoming movie Underwater. It's really her piercing eyes that do you in, however. Let's take a closer look, shall we?

Scissor-happy Stewart knows how to slay a red carpet, that's for sure.