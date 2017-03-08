Real World: Las Vegas Alum Trishelle Cannatella Is Married

True story: Trishelle Cannatella is a married woman!

The Real World: Las Vegas export tied the knot this past weekend in New Orleans, she happily announced on Instagram.

"Day after the wedding shenanigans with my best friends and my husband!" the newlywed -- who announced her engagement to her now-hubby John Hensz in August 2016 -- captioned the image above. Trishelle has that post-nuptials glow!

The MTV alum -- who stopped being polite on the historic series in 2002 and most recently appeared on The Challenge: Rivals 2 in 2013 -- shared a glimpse inside her whirlwind milestone event, which included four outfit changes in 24 hours.

And Road Rules vet/Challenge victor Katie Doyle was a bridesmaid.

"It was really like a fairy tale," the blushing bride told Too Fab. "The food was incredible, and our flowers were beautiful. John and I couldn't have imagined our day would be more perfect."

Be sure to offer your congrats to Trishelle in the comments