How Beyoncé, Katy Perry, And More Are Showing Solidarity On International Women’s Day

On International Women's Day (March 8), women around the globe are taking the day off from paid and unpaid labor to honor A Day Without a Woman, an international strike in support of women's rights. Women in the public eye have been using their platforms to show solidarity with the movement, from directing support to women's health programs to simply turning their whole social media presence red.
Here's how the women who make the entertainment landscape so vital have been honoring International Women's Day.
Adele
True to form, Adele celebrated International Women's Day with a quip about the overwhelming competence women have to demonstrate to be taken seriously.
Sia
Sia urged fans to resist with an animation soundtracked by her new song with Brooke Candy, "Living Out Loud."
Halsey
Hot off the announcement of her second album, Halsey took a moment to support Planned Parenthood, whose women's health services are under attack from the current U.S. presidential administration.
Beyoncé
On Facebook, Beyoncé posted a tribute to Lynn Clark, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge who helped rebuild Baton Rouge in the wake of destructive flooding last year.
Katy Perry
Katy's wearing red in solidarity with the movement.
MØ
MØ shouted out her mom on Twitter (as well as women all over the world) for International Women's Day.
Nicki Minaj
Nicki celebrated the day by continuing to be a historically successful woman.
Lena Dunham
The Girls star shouted out those who are striking today — and those who aren't able to.