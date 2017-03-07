Charli XCX Keeps Bubblegum Pop Alive With Three New Songs

Getty Images

Charli XCX is setting the stage for a buoyant summer ahead with her brand new mixtape, Number 1 Angel.

The 10-track project arrives this Friday (March 10), but Charli has graciously previewed it by dropping three new songs on MistaJam’s BBC Radio 1 show. The first, “3 AM (Pull Up)” is a bubbly synth-pop collaboration with Danish singer MØ. Next up is lead-off track “Dreamer,” which finds Charli boisterously flexing alongside Starrah and Raye, the latter of whom co-wrote last year’s infectious “After the Afterparty.” Last but certainly not least is “Lipgloss,” a Grimes-esque bubblegum jam that features a wonderfully outlandish appearance from Chicago rapper Cupcakke.

“3 AM (Pull Up),” “Dreamer,” and “Lipgloss” can be heard below at the 3:50, 9:18, and 16:29 marks, respectively.

Number 1 Angel follows last year’s collaborative EP with Sophie, Vroom Vroom. Charli said on BBC that she decided to release the mixtape as a stopgap when her third album was pushed back until later this year.

“I just got bored and just made a load of songs and decided to put them out,” she revealed, adding that her full-length album will arrive around “September, roughly.”

Check out Number 1 Angel’s crimson-coated cover below, and look out for the (free!) mixtape when it drops on Friday.