Vic Mensa Reportedly Arrested For Gun Possession

Getty Images

Vic Mensa was reportedly arrested on a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon last week, and the details are now surfacing.

According to TMZ, Mensa was pulled over by police in Beverly Hills for having tinted windows and running a stop sign. When he pulled his car over, the 23-year-old allegedly told officers that he had both a gun and a concealed carry permit with him. However, according to the police report obtained by TMZ, Mensa’s permit was not for California. He was subsequently arrested, booked, and spent one night in jail before being released on $35,000 bail.

As of press time, Mensa has yet to publicly comment on the incident.

Last year, Mensa was detained by Beverly Hills police on suspicion of shoplifting after he spent $4,000 at Barneys. The rapper in turn accused the officers of racial profiling.