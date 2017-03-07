Ciara’s Topless Pregnancy Pic Looks Like A Game Of Twister

Getty Images

Move over, Beyoncé — Ciara has 1, 2 stepped her way into the pregnancy picture game with a beautiful, brain-bending shoot of her own.

The 31-year-singer recently posed for Harper’s Bazaar and opened up about the baby she’s expecting with her husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson. Together with her two-year-old son, Future Jr. (whom she shares with ex Future), the couple posed for what’s basically the photographic equivalent of a game of Twister.

There’s a lot happening here... or, perhaps more accurately, there are a lot of hands here. Let’s break it down: Future Jr. rests in his topless mother’s arms, while two hands reach from behind Ciara to embrace her baby bump. That’s presumably Wilson, but he’s barely even visible. At least Ciara’s “Just the 4 of us” caption seems to clarify that it is indeed her hubby, and not some new creature in the Alien universe.

Ciara told the mag that she's overjoyed with her growing family, saying, “I'm just super excited about this time in my life. Like, Oh my gosh, I can see my son running around, and soon it's going to be two of these creatures running around! Our hands will be full of non-stop action.”

The mother-to-be didn't reveal when she's due, but joked that she actually has two babies on the way: her second child and her upcoming seventh album. She remained tight-lipped about what to expect from her new tunes, but did reveal her goal: “I want to make the world dance.”