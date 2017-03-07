Getty Images

He gets mistaken for Ed more often than you'd think

Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint Is Well Aware He Looks Like Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran’s much-hyped third album release is causing quite the flurry of confusion for Rupert Grint, who admits he’s often mistaken for the redheaded singer.

Grint appeared on The Late Late Show last night (March 6), where host James Corden asked him about having Sheeran as a doppelgänger.

“It’s kind of 50/50 now,” Grint said. “If someone stops me, it could go either way. I could be Ed or I could be me.”

The Harry Potter alum described a funny encounter with British singer Leo Sayer, saying, “He came up to me and said he loved my music, of course thinking I was Ed. And I just play along with it.”

To be fair, Grint did appear as Sheeran in the music video for “Lego House” back in 2011... so it’s hard to fault fans for the confusion. Kind of. But at least now you know that mistaking Grint for Sheeran totally won’t offend him at all; he’ll just play along like a polite sport.

See the Late Late Show clip below, which also features fellow guest Patrick Stewart chiming in with a hilarious anecdote about getting mistaken for Ben Kinglsey.